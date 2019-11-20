Henley boy’s Tudor girl band musical hit Playhouse for six

OH! My! God! Did I really see that? Or did I accidentally eat the wrong mushrooms before going out?

Whichever it was, Six is an explosive experience which leaves everyone gasping for breath just from its sheer energy, let alone the talent that went into writing it.

It’s either a very good pop concert dressed up as a musical or a very good musical dressed up as a pop concert.

Composer and co-writer Toby Marlow has come a long way since he trod the Kenton stage as a member of the Henley Players. Now he’s responsible for an international phenomenon and deservedly so.

Six is amazing — an

in-your-face, furiously-paced re-examination of the stories of Henry VIII’s various wives.

It lasts just 70 minutes but it’s such a concentrated and intense experience that it couldn’t stand much more.

The six queens are taken in date order, with each telling their story through song in 21st century language and attitude. The music from a very tight band, led by Arlene McNaught, is as punchy as a heavyweight boxer.

The backing vocals and harmonies are precise and accomplished — these are proper trained pros, not X Factor wannabes.

The performances, then, are committed and powerful but they have some great material to help them. The songs are clever, well constructed and a mixture of melodic, rhythmic and harmonic — the harmonies are especially impressive, with all the dance movement happening simultaneously.

Six started as a student slot at the Edinburgh Fringe and it sports many of the signs — careless disregard for form and language, for instance. But that can be good if it leads to new ideas, as it has here.

It takes a lot of nerve to rhyme “bad again” with “Vatican” but irony is a great tool and they use it throughout — Ann Boleyn’s constant referencing of her decapitation manages to be funny even though we know it’s not.

The set is really a framework for the spectacular lights and effects but what a combination they are.

The history, as far as we can tell, is also very accurate. What a great way to teach a class: forget the blackboard, bring on the dancing girls and the electric guitar!

Mike Rowbottom