Festive ghost story succeeds in wooooo-ing the audience

The Canterville Ghost | Peppard Memorial Hall | Thursday, November 7

CHRISTMAS came early to Peppard Memorial Hall with Chiltern Players’ production of The Canterville Ghost.

Oscar Wilde’s witty, humorous and warm-hearted story, here set over Christmas seasons past and present, makes gentle fun of the English aristocracy and their American counterparts.

Canterville Chase is home to the Otis family from America. It is also home to Sir Simon de Canterville, a troubled ghost with a fearsome reputation.

Sir Simon’s truly nasty crimes are long forgotten and his attempts to uphold his reputation for blood-freezing horror are constantly thwarted by the Otis family.

His bloodstains are removed by Mr Otis (a bombastic Ian Miles); his chains are oiled because they disturb the family’s sleep; the terrible twins, Stars and Stripes, trip him up on the stairs; and because he groans, he is offered Otis and Pinkerton’s Excellent Tincture by the charmingly “helpful” Mrs Otis, played by Helen McCutcheon.

Alistair Reed as Sir Simon engages the audience’s sympathy as his character descends from swaggering mischief to petulance and confusion.

His allies are the excellent Maggie Stokes as the housekeeper, Mrs Umney, and Miss Virginia Otis, who is played by Cathy Brabben with youthful innocence. James Peedell, an appropriately dignified Lord Canterville, concludes the play. Colin Silvester excelled himself with lighting and sound — from clanking chains, magical blood stains and snow storms to sleigh bells and crowing cockerels.

A special mention should be made of Ian Miles’s Tudor portraits and Tom Brabben’s set design, incorporating a secret door behind the painted fireplace.

Praise is also due for creating the period ambience through attention to detail with props (Lesley Pattinson) and costumes.

This production was seamlessly directed, produced and stage-managed by Ian Miles, Geoff Stokes, Tom Brabben and Rosemary House respectively.

Finally, the shuddering Christmas tree should take a bow. It had a non-speaking part but what a star!

Christine Murphy