Steampunk take on timeless tale of betrayal still hits hard

Jesus Christ Superstar | Kenton Theatre | Tuesday, November 19

THIS was quite some production for the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society to tackle, what with the 40-year history of Jesus Christ Superstar and the as ever difficult and dissonant Andrew Lloyd Webber musical score.

Wisely, HAODS enlisted a more than capable professional band under the leadership of musical director Jane Southern.

That still left the cast with some tricky Tim Rice lyrics to conquer, but they never faltered. A tribute to all that rehearsing no doubt.

Jesus Christ Superstar follows the final days of the life of Jesus Christ leading up to his crucifixion, but the plot follows this painful time through the eyes of his antagonist, Judas Iscariot, showing the agony and conflict that he too suffered.

The role of Judas is played more than adequately by Shiplake sixth former Charlie Thomas, who sings his heart out in every number. A glittering career lies ahead of him without a doubt and HAODS was blessed to have him star in this production.

Charlie Thomas did leave Jesus (Jake Willett) in the cold in every way. Wasn’t Jesus meant to be a leader ? Should he be portrayed as a weak, cold character who responded in no way at all to Judas or to the reformed Mary Magdalene (Lucy Swift), who has one of the most memorable lyrics in

“I don’t know how to love him.”

Poor Mary, poor Judas. They both loved Jesus but he is portrayed as a cold fish totally unaware of their care. I suspect this is written into the script rather than being a criticism of Jake Willett’s performance. Even so, was Jesus truly a weak man with eyes only for his God — and probably a vegan to boot?

This production is yet another take on the script, which comes with no stage directions at all, so it is completely in the hands of the director.

Co-directors Julie Huntington and Samantha Riley chose to stage this as a steampunk rock opera with a complicated set and plenty of flamboyant costumes on which to feast your eyes.

Personally, I would prefer a very simple set and simple costumes in monotones of black and white. Another time, perhaps.

Less is more sometimes, especially with such a complex story and emotions to portray. Maybe not the moment for a fancy dress parade.

That said, no one could fault Herod in his all gold outfit. What a song! What a taunting performance! Piers Burnell takes us from a prancing, high camp gay Herod to a display of utter cruelty and all in the space of one song.

David Parsonson (Annas), Mick Harris (Pontius Pilate) and Kevin Gingell (Caiaphas) were all perfectly cast and gave strong performances.

Alex Lakatos as the disciple Simon cannot be overlooked — his movement and stage presence were exceptional and we must look forward to seeing him play a more major role. Rachel Zealotes (Megan) has an exceptional and strong voice and coped exceptionally well with her solos in this difficult score.

The ensemble — too many to mention — performed very well indeed. They managed to be a raucous crowd, adoring disciples, and a crowd baying for blood and a crucifixion.

Maybe a comment on current times when celebrities of our day can be toppled from pedestal to pedal bin in no time at all — or maybe it was ever thus.

Their singing, their dancing was all great. Their quick changes in tone and mood from adoring disciples in the Last Supper scene to a rude crowd baying for blood and flaying Jesus as the climax of the production approaches was chilling.

See this HAODS production in all its glory — after all, when can one hear such music, enjoy the subtle lyrics and see a production of a musical with such an established reputation? Only at the Kenton Theatre, that’s where.

Jesus Christ Superstar may have first been staged 40 years ago but it has lost nothing over the years and still prompts many a question for cast, directors and audiences alike.

Bridget Fraser