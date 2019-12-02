Fancy being in ‘Are You Being Served?’

A TV sitcom loved by millions is being brought to the stage by the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society in the New Year.

Following on from Jesus Christ Superstar at the Kenton Theatre, the group has announced that its next production will be a stage version of Are You Being Served? by the TV show’s writers David Croft and Jeremy Lloyd.

And the good news for anyone interested in getting involved is that there’s still time to audition.

A HAODS spokesman said: “This well-loved sitcom is going to be given the HAODS treatment as the subject of our ever popular annual dinner theatre.”

The venue for the show, which will run from February 19 to 22, is The Studio next door to the Kenton Theatre in New Street.

A reading will take place, starting at 7.45pm on Monday (December 2), with auditions to follow on Wednesday (December 4), also at 7.45pm.

Those looking to take part are asked to email Julie Huntington at hunting311@aol.com