‘If I were not in panto’ song brings Aladdin’s house down

Aladdin | South Hill Park, Bracknell | Saturday, December 7

THERE was an urban, punky feel to Aladdin at South Hill Park, with lots of jolly japes through brightly lit uptown streets and out into the desert wilderness.

Michael Ayiotis played the evil Abanazar with aplomb, giving it his all to spectacular effect, while local legend Brad Clapson donned the finest frocks, playing a bubbly Widow Twankey (“this year!”), ably abetted by Aladdin (Jake Watkins), Jasmine (Faye Ellen), the Empress and the Genie.

On a colourful set created by Victoria Spearing, and with lots of little local touches and shout-outs, the comic capers and dramatic turns combined a family-friendly ambience with a few fruity bits and had the audience by turns entranced and tittering with laughter throughout.

A major highlight was the musical showstopper If I Were Not In Pantomime, which combined adept choreography with some finely honed, very precise timings that kept us all watching with bated breath — and it was pulled off with great success.

Until Saturday, January 4.

Natalie Aldred

