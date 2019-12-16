Monday, 16 December 2019

Youngsters stage a take on children’s classic

MUSICAL theatre students from the StageWorks Performing Arts School starred in a production of Alan Bennett’s adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s Wind in the Willows at the Kenton Theatre in Henley.

The four- to 16-year-olds told the tale of Toad, Rat, Badger and Mole set by the river and in Wild Wood.

The children, some of whom were treading the boards for the first time, came from the school’s classes held in Henley, Benson, Caversham and Cookham.

School principal Emma-Jane Taylor said: “I am so proud of everyone involved in this production. It was an amazing week and the cast and crew all worked super hard.

“We can’t thank Henley enough for the support we get and also the Kenton Theatre. We are so lucky to have this facility in town and long may that continue.

“The StageWorks team are all talented performers and all driven to giving the students the best experience on the stage.”

The musical arrangement was by Samuel French Ltd with additional lyrics and music by Jeremy Sams. The director was Lloyd White, the musical director was James Gwynne and the choreography was by Nicky Jaggar.

StageWorks will celebrate its 20th anniversary next year.

