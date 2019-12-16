Circus life will be its co-founder’s legacy

THE woman behind Giffords Circus has died aged 46, five years after being diagnosed with breast cancer.

Nell Gifford co-founded the circus in 2000 with her then fiancé, Toti Gifford.

Each summer the show tours the South of England, adopting a different theme.

Regular venues include Stonor Park, Blenheim Palace and Oxford University Parks.

Speaking on Monday, a spokesman for the circus said: “It is with broken hearts that we announce the death of Nell Gifford — the

co-founder, driving force and the visionary behind Giffords Circus.

“Her illness was well documented in the press, as she believed in transparency and openness.

“Nell, who was surrounded by family both immediate and circus, left us on Sunday.

“We know many tears will be falling as she touched so many hearts. Her vision for Giffords Circus was to bring happiness, imagination and enliven people’s souls. It shall continue to do just that. While the world is a dimmer place today, Nell will continue to live through the circus.

“In 2020 we will celebrate the 20th anniversary of the circus. Nell wanted it to be the showstopper and it will be just that. Next year’s production, The Hooley, will celebrate the first 20 years, the next 20 years and Nell’s incredible life. Nell built a circus to last. It is poised to grow and fulfil Nell’s plans for the future.”

Giffords Circus is coming to Stonor Park from July 23 to August 3 next year. For more information, visit www.giffordscircus.com