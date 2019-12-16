Panto stars are ‘making it up as they go along’

THE biggest “first night” of the year is in store at the Kenton Theatre tonight (Friday), as the New Street venue gets ready to unveil its 2019 pantomime, Sleeping Beauty.

The show, which starts at 7pm, is the first of 24 performances between now and Saturday, December 28 — for which a total of 5,760 tickets have been on sale since the early part of this year.

The opening night marks the culmination of three weeks of solid rehearsals by the six-strong cast, overseen by writer, director and producer Heather Simpkin.

But what even the most ardent panto fans may not realise is the extent to which all concerned have simply been making it up as they go along as they strive to make the show the best it can possibly be.

Heather, who runs her own theatre company, Bear in the Air Productions, with husband Charlie and son Samuel, started working on Sleeping Beauty several months back — beginning with the script.

“I block my scenes so that I know how many there are and what’s going to happen in each one,” she says. “You open with a bit of exposition, you introduce the baddie and the goodie, then you go into the christening party at the castle, for example. So I understand how each scene progresses, then I wait till I’ve cast the production and see who I’ve got.”

The casting process is one that can make all the difference to how a show eventually turns out.

“You’d be absolutely amazed,” says Heather. “For the part of the King we had two entirely different actors who would have been superb, but they were very different personalities, looked completely different and had different musical skills. So it was really useful to me because when I’m writing dialogue I can absolutely write it to suit the person we actually cast.”

Experienced theatre and film actor Paul Tonkin was the man the role eventually went to, with Betty Jones in the title role of Sleeping Beauty, aka Briar Rose, Jessica Condon as Prince Gorgeous, Mary Stewart as Maleficent, Cole Dunn as the Gargoyle and Ross Telfer as the Jester.

A Kenton Theatre spokesman said: “Once upon a time in a land far, far away, the King and Queen organise a great feast to celebrate the birth of their daughter, Briar Rose. But in their eagerness they forget to invite the sorceress, Maleficent, who arrives mid-feast to wreak her revenge, crying out ‘The King’s daughter shall, in her 18th year, prick herself with a spindle and fall down dead!’ before sweeping out of the room.

“Fortunately there is a good fairy who has not yet bestowed her magical gift on the princess and she softens the curse, saying: ‘The princess will instead fall into a deep sleep, to be awakened only by true love’s kiss.’ Perhaps you know the rest of the story, but we promise you much fun in the telling of it, and many hilarious moments along the way.”

At the time we spoke, Heather and her cast were nearing the end of their first week of rehearsals.

“Three weeks is a really good amount of time to rehearse,” she said. “I think some pantos try and do it in less time, but it really makes the actors feel prepared. We’ve got a lot of songs to learn, a lot of dances. And then of course you’ve got to put the play in the middle of all that as well — and also learn how to have a bit of fun with the audience at the same time. So it’s quite a lot of elements.”

For Heather, the aim is to ensure that nothing goes to waste creatively speaking.

“You use every element of each person,” she says. “They’ve all got different quirks and then you spot in audition what it is that they’re really, really good at. So you put that in. Also, the script is very broad. So I come knowing exactly what I need them to have achieved by the end of the scene and what I need them to have said out loud.

“But then in rehearsal we find all sorts of other comedy that you can’t really find until you’ve got the personalities in the room.

“And the dialogue changes in the rehearsal. So we have a rehearsal script, which is just the basics. And then by the end of the next week, I will have a production script, which then becomes the broad outline.

“But even so, the actors are going to be improvising on stage in a lot of bits — because it’s panto, right? So who knows what will happen?

“It’s my job to give them the freedom to go out and have the confidence to find that humour in the moment and react to whatever they get from the audience, from the other actors, and so on.”

She added: “My job is to create an environment in which they feel they can be the most creative that they can be — to get the best out of them. It’s often the time in between rehearsals where stuff just settles and goes in. Then you come back the next day and it looks completely different. And it’s better than it was the day before.”

Above all else, Heather and her team sound as though they are thoroughly enjoying themselves — something that will surely feed through into the end product.

“It’s the most bonding of environments,” she says. “Actors remain friends for years having done a show with somebody because you build such trust with each other by just putting a show together.”

• Standard tickets for Sleeping Beauty are £22 for adults with children £16 and concessions £20. Family tickets are £69. For more information, including a full list of show times and other prices, call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk