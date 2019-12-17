Cautionary folk tale’s a sweet treat for Christmas audiences

Hansel and Gretel | South Street Arts Centre, Reading | Wednesday, December 11

FAIRY tales are pliable, so lend themselves naturally to adaptation. In the Reading Between the Lines theatre company’s superb version of Hansel and Gretel, writer Anna Wheatley has retained a traditional, magical atmosphere, but overlaid it with a vibrant contemporary feel.

A forest setting becomes a forest festival in this production and, as soon as you enter the auditorium, there is a full-on festival vibe: glitter, wristbands, music — the lot.

Oriana Charles is strong and vivacious as Gretel, who has a gift for performance poetry.

Gretel’s twin Hansel, by contrast, cannot communicate verbally.

The very gifted Oscar Porter excels in the role, communicating movingly to Gretel and the audience through mime, dance and hand gestures.

The twins have a close understanding, Gretel stepping up for her brother when he is misunderstood or in distress.

The twins’ parents, Heike (Meghan Treadway) and Torsten (Daniel Creasey) are larger than life, batty characters, offering scant support for the youngsters and eager to get rid of them when poverty bites.

There are plenty of comic moments as the shrill Heike and the lumbering Torsten plot to persuade the twins that their risky trip into the forest is a birthday treat.

Once at the Forest Festival, Gretel finds her niche, aided by the impresario figure Nadette, played sympathetically by Treadway.

Gretel is enjoying a taste of freedom. Hansel, however, is not so keen. The twins argue and part — Hansel using his trail of stones to find his way out of the forest, only to be escorted back by his devious parents.

Fairy tales have been used for ages to warn young people of life’s dangers. In the second act, the mood darkens as the twins encounter Hexe (Creasey), reputedly a witch and persecuted by the local community.

Hexe unsettles the audience. Played with great finesse by Daniel Creasey, she is certainly odd, but will she do the children harm?

Perhaps they should make their escape, but they are vulnerable and tempted to stay with the promise of chocolate and sweet treats.

On one level, this is a play all about language. Gretel’s inspired rapping and Hexe’s old-fashioned idiolect are strong features.

But it’s also about the limits of language, how language can be used to label and torment and how, sometimes, we need other ways of communicating — like dance, music, sound and colour.

Production designer Bek Palmer, composer Benjamin Hudson, movement director Rebecca Randall, lighting designer Michael Brenkley and costume supervisor Hannah Pearson have brought all these theatrical languages brilliantly to the stage under the direction of Hal Chambers.

But high praise, also, for the versatile cast who turn their hands to multiple roles and charm the audience with their lively interaction.

Hansel and Gretel is very touching, with its emphasis on creative breakthroughs and loving acceptance. It’s also very meaningful in the way it deconstructs some of the myths and assumptions that surround marginalised people.

But most of all, it’s tremendous fun, a bumper evening, fizzing with life. Go and see it; take your friends and family.

Until December 31.

Susan Creed