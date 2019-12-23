Business leader was ‘Madejskic’ in role

Cinderella Part 2 | Kenton Theatre | Wednesday, December 4

A PACKED house at the Kenton Theatre eagerly awaited the mystery of what could be in store for “The Mrs Charming Years”, aka Cinderella Part 2.

We had a fun show with lots of laughs, although I’m still not very certain of what or where exactly the story was going — but who cares? It’s pantomime after all!

The cast appearing for the Chiltern Centre for disabled children had limited rehearsal time and their efforts were greatly appreciated by all, and if many lines went awry, we didn’t really mind — such is the joy of this genre. It’s the way you tell ’em, and tell ’em they did.

Lewis Jones doubled up on roles and was the linchpin for the show, ably assisted by a confident Dandini (when she wasn’t checking her insta feed, lol!) and charming Mrs Charming, aka Cinderella, played by Nina Wilden — who coincidentally played Cinderella once before at the Kenton in 2010.

Charlie Parker-Swift was a lovable and cheeky Buttons, adding great comedic value to the night.

Sir John Madejski, as the King — a role he appeared to rather enjoy! — uttered the best line of the show with his frequent insistence that his title be pronounced “Madejski” rather than “Majesty”.

Vince Hill was very popular as Baron Hardup and led the audience in a moving rendition of Edelweiss.

Clive Jackson of Doctor and the Medics fame claimed this was his first panto, but was most proficient on the stage in the role of the “Spirit in the Sky” — no wonder so many celebs head to panto, it seems to fit them rather well.

Mike Sterling, as the Prince, sang She’s Out of My Life, displaying the voice for which he’s known, and other songs included You’ve Got a Friend, Short Term Affair and I Was Born to Love You. Ben Portsmouth and Carol Decker also performed.

All in all, it was a fun way to spend a Wednesday evening — raising money for a worthwhile charity and spreading some mirth, along with a chance to see some household names mucking about in good panto style.

Muffin Hurst