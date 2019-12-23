Shakespeare group is holding auditions

THE Garden Players will return to Stubbings House near Maidenhead next summer with a new production of William Shakespeare’s The Taming of the Shrew.

The comedy, which will run from June 9 to 13, is being staged in aid of the Bucks-based charity Child Bereavement UK.

In the meantime, two evenings of auditions are to be held in the New Year.

The first will take place at St Dunstan’s church hall in Bourne End at 7.45pm on Thursday, January 2.

The venue’s postcode is SL8 5AR and the entrance is in the community centre car park.

The second evening of auditions will be held at St Teresa’s church hall in Warwick Road, Beaconsfield, at 7.45pm on Wednesday, January 8.

Garden Players chairman Steve McAdam said: “All are welcome. We are a very friendly group and rehearsals are great fun.

“If you would like to read for a specific part, please let director Jennamarie Smith know and she will send you the audition piece.”

Playbooks for those auditioning will be provided on the night. Jennamarie Smith can be contacted by email at jennamariesmith4

@gmail.com

This summer’s Garden Players production of The Tempest took the amount raised for its nominated charities over the past nine years to £112,000.

Looking ahead to next summer, Mr McAdam said that actors taking part in the Fourways Theatre Company’s May production of Twelfth Night in High Wycombe would unfortunately not be able to be considered for parts.

He said: “This year, three members of The Tempest cast were also participating in Fourways’ play, which had a two-week run shortly before our performances and this was very disruptive to The Tempest rehearsals. Thank you for your understanding on this point.”

Tickets for The Taming of the Shrew are £20 with concessions available at £16 for the Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday evening performances.

To book, call Stubbings’ box office on 01628 825454. For more information, visit www.stubbingsestate.com or www.thegardenplayersweb.

co.uk