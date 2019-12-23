Musical’s grounded in life’s individual truths

A Chorus Line | The Henley College | Friday, December 13

LAST Thursday night saw the former Henley MP Boris Johnson pass his audition to be Prime Minister with a working majority, having been in the role mostly without one since the end of July.

Over at The Henley College the following night, a not wholly dissimilar story of vaulting ambition and hopes dashed and fulfilled was unfolding on stage in Rotherfield Hall before an audience that included the Mayor of Henley, Ken Arlett. A Chorus Line is a musical with a distinguished history, having won nine Tony Awards, the 1976 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and enjoyed the seventh longest ever run on Broadway, stretching from 1975 to 1990.

Set on the bare stage of a Broadway theatre, the show opens in the middle of an audition for an upcoming show.

Director Zach (Sunny Mason) and his assistant Lori (Mabel Hewitt) are putting a group of dancers through their paces.

Each of the auditionees are eager for work (“I Hope I Get It”) but after their numbers are cut to 17, Zach tells them that only eight places in the chorus are available — for four girls and four boys.

With that, he asks them to introduce themselves so that he — and we — can get to know them better.

Some of the characters made an immediate impression, notably Sara Shuttleworth’s forthright Mikki and Thomas Hutton’s Bobby, with his deliciously wry delivery.

There were a few microphones set up at the front of the stage, but the actors still needed to project their voices effectively — and the majority did a great job throughout. With the 17-strong line-up taking up the width of nearly the whole stage at times, the production played them like a keyboard of sorts — using their individual stories to strike different notes and showcase a range of melodies.

Amid their diverse and disparate backgrounds, the common theme uniting them was the showbiz dream that has captured the imaginations of generations of youngsters. Something viewers of The X Factor will no doubt be all too familiar with.

There were a number of standout performances, including Arabella McCarthy as Cassie, an experienced dancer who had previously been in a relationship with Zach and enjoyed solo success in her career, but was auditioning for the chorus again simply because she was in desperate need of a job. Her dance solo was among the evening’s highlights.

Likewise, Lily Campbell as Diane revealed herself to be a powerful singer capable of nice sustain during her performance of “Nothing”, reliving her character’s dismal experience of acting classes passim.

Fay Orrick as the admirably matter-of-fact Val got some big laughs when she opened up about the harsh realities of the musical theatre business in “Dance: Ten; Looks: Three”.

Then there was Joe Gater as Paul, who in a private audience with Zach talked movingly about his struggles to come to terms with his sexuality.

A Chorus Line is so stuffed full of human stories that there are simply too many to recount here. It really is the ultimate ensemble piece.

But the beauty of the show — as splendidly realised in this production — was that by the closing song and dance number an initially undifferentiated group of dancers on stage had become a larger than life cast of characters, all of whom we felt we had come to know well.

Cleverly, the finale, with each of the dancers in full costume, saw the individuals blend back seamlessly into the chorus in a knowing echo of the opening scene.

This was an all-singing, all-dancing cast where everyone involved had so much to offer. Which, thinking about it, is pretty much the moral of A Chorus Line itself.

Director Lisa Crew and the creative team deserve huge credit for a most enjoyable evening.

Matthew Wilson

and Martin Dew