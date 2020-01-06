Top tribute acts are lighting up Kenton

TWO leading musical tribute acts are coming to the Kenton Theatre later this month.

Abba Sensation on Friday, January 17, are followed by Pop Up Bowie on Saturday, January 18.

The four-piece Abba act have performed throughout Europe. Their stage show combines costume changes, lighting effects and a faithful reproduction of the original band’s sound.

A spokesman said: “Abba Sensation love audience participation, so you can sing along, clap or even get up and dance. If however you’re ‘too posh’ to join in, then no problem, just rattle your jewellery!”

Paul Anthony was voted the UK’s number one David Bowie tribute act at the National Tribute Awards 2016. His act has amazed and entertained audiences throughout the nation.

A Kenton spokesman said: “With a full band Paul will perform two hours of Bowie’s biggest hits, taking the audience on a musical journey, experiencing the masterpieces that made Bowie the legend he is today. Pop Up Bowie aims to inspire, uplift and celebrate the life of a true artistic genius.”

Both shows start at 8pm. For more information and to book, call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk