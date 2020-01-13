Pantomime performances

THE Wargrave Theatre Workshop pantomime will be staged at Woodclyffe Hall from January 22 to 26.

The group wil be performing Anastasia, the story of a lost Russian princess written by Alan Frayn. The director is Linda Daman.

The performances from January 22 to 24 will be at 8pm while on January 25 there will be shows at 1pm, 4pm and 8pm and on January 25 one at 1pm. Tickets for the evening performance on January 24 and the 1pm show on January 25 have already sold out.

Tickets cost £11.50 each (£9.50 for concessions). To book, call 0333 666 3366 or visit ticketsource.co.uk/

wargravetheatre