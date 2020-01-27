Greatest lover must face his judgement

JUDGEMENT Day is coming for Don Giovanni, the world’s greatest lover, at the Kenton Theatre.

Well, two days, actually.

The Merry Opera Company is staging Mozart’s enduringly popular opera at the New Street venue next Saturday evening (February 1), with a matinée performance the following afternoon.

Directed by international opera director John Ramster, with music direction by Cannes

prize-winner Gabriel Chernick, this Don Giovanni is a supernatural comedy-thriller occurring in breakneck real time.

Beginning with murder and ending with a hellish sentence passed on the legendary seducer, the show depicts the epic downfall of a man who always knows what we need, always makes us happy, but eventually realises he is out of time.

A spokesman for the Merry Opera Company said: “Polarising audiences for centuries, startlingly modern yet a dinosaur, can Don Giovanni still make us love him as he hurtles through his final hours?”

The show, which is recommended for ages 12 and up, has a total running time of 140 minutes.

Tickets are £22 for adults and £13 for children. For more information and to book, call the box office on (01491) 575698 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk