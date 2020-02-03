Workshop auditions

A PLAY about the decline of a magistrate will be Wargrave Theatre Workshop’s next production.

The Magistrate by Arthur Win Pinero will be directed and produced by Joe and Joy Haynes.

Performances will take place between June 10 and 13. Readings will be held in the Sansom Room, above Wargrave library, at 8pm on Thursday and there will be auditions at the same time and venue on the following Thursday (February 13).

First performed in the 1890s, the play follows the life of Mr Posket, a London magistrate, as he is caught up in a series of scandals that almost ruin him.

His stepson coaxes him into an ill-fated night on the town. After escaping from the police, he desperately tries to hide his actions to save his career.

The play was most recently revived in the West End starring American actor John Lithgow.

More information about performance times and ticket prices and will be released near the time.

If you are interested in auditioning, but are unable to make either date, email wargrave.theatre@gmail.com