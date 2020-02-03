Confusion reigns over theatre manager

THE chairman of the Kenton Theatre in Henley has denied that a new interim general manager has been appointed.

Chris Tapp confirmed there was an “internal employment issue” at the theatre but said he had been advised not to comment.

It comes after the Henley Standard revealed last week that general manager Max Lewendel was told to leave just six months after taking the job.

The reason for this has not been made clear but it is understood he is on “gardening leave” while fighting to stay on.

Mr Lewendel has told friends that he was told three times that if he didn’t resign by 9am on Tuesday last week “they will fire me”.

If he goes, he would be the fifth manager to leave tthe New Street venue in about four years.

Trustee Gráinne Harling said she and her colleagues would like to speak publicly but felt it would be “inappropriate... while we have got employment issues”.

She added: “Obviously we’re not happy about negative press and how we’re represented. All we want is what’s best for the theatre.

“We all really want this resolved because we give up a lot of time and the volunteers and everyone works so hard to keep it going. We had a terrific Christmas and our most successful panto ever.”

Meanwhile, some members are trying to organise a meeting to discuss their dissatisfaction with Mr Tapp and the trustees following a series of negative stories.

Under the Kenton’s constitution, at least 12 people, or five per cent, of the theatre’s membership is required to sign a letter to invoke a meeting.

At the moment 10 have done this but many others would prefer to set up a dialogue with the trustees.

One former trustee, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: “We are still trying to find a way to resolve these issues without going public with it.

“It’s really unclear what’s happening with Max. He wants to come in and work.

“It’s so confusing what the trustees are doing.

“We are trying to open up conversations and dialogue between the trustees and the members. When you talk to them they say, ‘yes, we’re concerned’ and then they want to know exactly what we are going to ask at the annual meeting.

“The annual meeting seems to be the only vehicle for the members to ask the trustees what they are doing, why is this happening, what the hell is going on? I just don’t understand it.”

He said many people thought Mr Lewendel had been doing a good job and wanted him to stay in post.

Another member said more people should join the theatre to challenge the current governance.

There are currently 245 members and it is free to join. Members can vote at the annual meeting to appoint the chairman and trustees, who can serve two three-year terms.

The member said: “Having an audience voice in the membership would be good. It just makes it more of a level playing field.

“I know my frustration is that a lot of the members that come along to the annual meeting don’t come to the theatre at any point in between. Without an audience there’s no point in having the theatre.”

Another member said that an inquiry by the Charity Commission might resolve the problems.

Mr Lewendel would not comment.

