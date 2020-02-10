Audience asked to do the sound effects

A NOVEL that caused a sensation when it was published in 1862 is being dramatised as part of “a fun fund-raiser with dinner” at Eye and Dunsden village hall tomorrow night (Saturday).

Lady Audley’s Secret by Mary Elizabeth Braddon was hailed by the literary critic John Sutherland as “the most sensationally successful of all the sensation novels”.

It is being staged by the Actors Bold company, who have previously performed at the Dunsden Green venue, as a radio play with audience participation for sound effects.

A spokesman for the organisers said: “The plot of this highly successful novel centres on ‘accidental bigamy’, which was in literary fashion in the early 1860s. Tickets for the evening are £15 and include a hot two-course meal served by our volunteers. All profits will be used to fund improvements to the hall.”

Tickets are available in advance from Binfield Heath Stores or online at www.buytickets.at/dunsden

For more information, email

dawdwrd@gmail.com or visit www.dunsdenvillagehall.co.uk