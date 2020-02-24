A PRODUCTION of William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream returned to the Watermill Theatre, Bagnor, this week following a national tour by its performing company.

This, Shakespeare’s most popular play, features the sounds of Nina Simone and Billie Holiday in this retelling of mistaken identities on a magic-filled night.

It is being presented by the Watermill Ensemble and there are daily performances (except Sunday) at 7.30pm until March 7. Matinée performances will be staged on Thursdays and Saturdays at 2.30pm.

Tickets are priced £18 to £33 from the box office on 01635 46044 or visit www.watermill.org.uk