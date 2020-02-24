Paranormal project in house of horrors

A CLASSIC American gothic horror will be staged at the Progress Theatre in Reading from Monday (February 24) to Saturday (February 29).

The Haunting of Hill House follows Dr Montague, who hopes to find scientific evidence of the existence of the supernatural.

He rents Hill House for a summer and invites people, whom he has chosen because of their experiences with paranormal events, to join him. Of these, only a nervous Eleanor and animated Theodora accept and try to settle in.

They will live in isolation with Montague and his assistant (and heir to Hill House) Luke, who acts as their guide. Meanwhile, a housekeeper tries to warn them of the horrors within.

Things are further complicated when Dr Montague’s wife and a public school teacher turned “assistant” turn up with their more traditional and melodramatic approach to spiritualism.

As the nights loom and fears grow, the group draw closer and an unknown dread crawls in.

Dr Montague is played by Paul Gallantry while Eleanor and Theodora are are played by Anushka Samarasinghe and Rebecca Douglas, respectively.

Performances run nightly, starting at 7.45pm with a matinee on Saturday at 2.30pm. Tickets are £12 (conc £10) from the box office on 0118 384 2169 or www.progresstheatre.co.uk