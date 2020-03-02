Relationships put under the spotlight

A PLAY examining relationships and the positives and negatives of being alone is being staged at the Oxford Playhouse next month.

Set in an apartment block, A Little Space follows the lives of five people and explores what happens when they connect and disconnect from each other.

The production, which is presented by the Gecko and Mind the Gap theatre companies comes to the Beaumont Street venue on Tuesday and Wednesday (March 3 and 4) at 7.30pm.

Drawing on the performers’ own experiences, A Little Space uses movement, imagery, sound and lighting to portray the needs, desires and fears of the subject.

Director Rich Rusk, of Gecko, said: “Together with Mind the Gap we have created a piece about people.

“The stories unfold in a space that everyone will recognise so it has given us an opportunity to really make the ordinary extraordinary, using a blend of theatre, choreography and dynamic sound design.”

Tickets are priced from £10 to £25 from the box office on 01865 305305 or visit www.oxfordplayhouse

.com