Monday, 02 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pitfalls of success

DAVID WALLIAMS’S comic morality tale, Billionaire Boy, features a glorious mansion with turrets, nooks and crannies all built out of loo rolls.

For it is through these that widower (Jason Furnival) — and dad to 12-year-old Joe (Matthew Gordon) — has built his fortune, with the amazing Bumfresh.

While he doesn’t want for anything, Joe begs his dad to let him escape his sought-after school and attend the local comp. With his new buddy Bob, Joe gets to experience the delights of Raj’s newsagents, the concoctions of dinner lady Mrs Trafe and the day-to-day reality of state schooling.

As Joe discovers it’s not easy to hide a moneyed background, he finds out who his real friends are, while teaching his dad a thing or two about the sort of things money can’t buy.

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33