Drama group forced to postpone show

HENLEY Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society has been forced to postpone its planned spring production until next year due to “unforeseen circumstances”.

Boogie Nights: The Musical had been due to play at the Kenton Theatre from April 29 to May 2.

HAODS committee member Julie Huntington said: “Unfortunately we had to pull our spring show because our original director dropped out and by the time we had got another, very capable director, all the actors had been cast in other shows in other societies — so we only had six people for a cast of what should have been around 18. Rehearsal time was running out so we had to pull it.

“We are now focusing our efforts on our autumn production of Shrek The Musical and guest appearances at the Thames Traditional Boat Festival as the pirates of Penzance.”