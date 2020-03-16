Kenton Theatre axes shows due to Coronavirus 

ALL shows at the Kenton Theatre in Henley have been cancelled until the end of April in a bid to halt the spread of Coronavirus.

Trustees of the New Street venue took the decision in the wake of Government guidelines which advises the public to avoid gatherings and crowded places.

A statement published by the theatre on Twitter said: “In line with Government guidelines, all shows at the Kenton Theatre have been cancelled until the end of April.

“The situation will be under constant review and any developments will be posted on the website. We shall be in contact with ticketholders as soon as possible.”

It added: “We thank patrons for their continued support for the theatre and hope to return to normal business as soon as possible.”

The decision comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson today (Monday) said everyone in the UK should avoid “non-essential” travel and contact with others to curb coronavirus.

The country's death toll has hit 55. More than 1,500 people have tested positive for the virus but the actual number of cases is estimated to be between 35,000 and 50,000.

Mr Johnson, who is a former Henley MP, said people should work from home where possible as part of a range of stringent new measures.

Pregnant women, people over the age of 70 and those with certain health conditions should consider the advice “particularly important”, he said.

People in at-risk groups will be asked within days to stay home for 12 weeks.