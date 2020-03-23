Shakespeare group eyes summer 2021

THE Garden Players’ summer Shakespeare production of The Taming of the Shrew has been postponed until next year.

The group, which regularly features actors from Henley, had been due to return to Stubbings House near Maidenhead from June 9 to 13.

But speaking on Tuesday, Garden Players chairman Steve McAdam said: “Following the new guidelines issued in respect of the coronavirus, we have decided to postpone our production of The Taming of the Shrew until the second or third week of June 2021. This year’s rehearsals are accordingly cancelled with immediate effect.

“We have not taken this decision lightly, but the safety and welfare of our members and our wider social responsibilities are of paramount importance.

“It is our hope and intention to keep the same director team, the same cast and the same production team as planned.

“Essentially we are mothballing the project until next year and I am sure we will have a great show once we have emerged from this difficult time.”

For more information, visit www.thegardenplayers

web.co.uk