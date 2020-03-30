Players postpone show to autumn

THE Henley Players have confirmed that their annual spring production at the Kenton Theatre has been postponed until the autumn.

Saturday Sunday Monday by the Italian playwright Eduardo De Filippo had been due to be performed at the New Street venue from April 1 to 4.

But speaking earlier this week Henley Players chairman Tim Harling said: “It is with great regret that due to the worsening situation in the UK and globally with the coronavirus, and the Kenton Theatre announcing its closure, we had no option but to postpone Saturday Sunday Monday until our autumn slot at the theatre in October.

“We had already been discussing this as the safety of our members has to be our top priority.

“We would like to stress that we are not cancelling, but postponing, the production till our Autumn slot at the Kenton, which is October 21 to 24.

“Our director Teri Zambigli and the whole cast have said they are able to remain with the production, which is a great relief.

“They have all worked so hard and this is such a talented cast, so we are delighted to keep everyone together to do the play as originally intended.”

For more information, visit www.henleyplayers.com