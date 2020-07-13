Monday, 13 July 2020

Branagh appeal

SIR Kenneth Branagh has released a video in support of the £500,000 appeal launched by the South Hill Park Arts Centre.

The actor, director and producer, who is a patron of the centre in Bracknell, says: “For so many reasons it’s vital that we do everything we can to protect the arts in our community.

“The arts has the power to transform lives. It brings our communities together, reduces social exclusion and isolation, has a positive impact on health and well-being, celebrates diversity, improves learning and education, especially among the young, and contributes to our local economy.”

The centre says that despite government support, it has lost 86 per cent of its income as a result of the coronavirus.

