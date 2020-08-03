Monday, 03 August 2020

Restaurant re-opens

THE Mill at Sonning riverside restaurant and daytime Waterwheel bar re-opened on Wednesday.

The theatre itself has not yet resumed performances but the restaurant is serving Wednesday to Saturday from 6.30pm and Sunday lunch from 12.30pm.

Head chef Mark Pocz-Nagy has designed a new à la carte menu and the staff have all been trained in new safety measures.

The venue is following strict social distancing guidelines and all tables will be at least 2m apart.

The restaurant is also participating in the Government’s new Eat Out to Help Out scheme, which is running until August 31.

Customers will receive a 50 per cent discount on food and non-alcoholic drinks up to a total value of £10 per person in the Waterwheel bar and restaurant on Wednesdays.

