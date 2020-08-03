Summer of outdoor shows

A SUMMER season of outdoor shows has been announced by Newbury’s Watermill Theatre.

The performances will take place from this week until August 29 and comprise a new comedy version of Arthur Conan Doyle’s classic Sherlock Holmes’ tale The Hound of the Baskervilles and a concert performance of Lerner and Loewe’s Camelot.

Audiences will be able to enjoy the shows from socially distanced tables, seating up to four people, in the theatre gardens.

The shows will start at 7.30pm (Monday to Saturday) and a two-course dinner will be available from 5.30pm. Cream teas will be available after matinée performances (2.30pm, Thursdays and Saturdays).

Performances of The Hound of the Baskervilles, starring Victoria Blunt, Rosalind Lailey and James Mack, will take place until August 8.

Evening performances of Camelot, with actor-musicians, will be from August 17 to 29.

Strict social distancing measures have been implemented, with just 20 tables available for each performance. Tables cannot be reserved so parties can choose one on arrival. Each table will be in its own 2m sq area with space between neighbouring tables and aisles. Seats will not be covered and the performances will go ahead whatever the weather.

There will be hand sanitiser stations, a one-way system for accessing the toilets and signage to indicate routes and procedures. Parking will be free.

Artistic Director Paul Hart says: “I’m so thrilled we’re able to bring you a summer season from our gorgeous gardens.

“The back lawn becomes Dartmoor in a bold and bonkers production of The Hound of the Baskervilles and I couldn’t think of anywhere more sublime to present Lerner and Loewe’s stunning score than here in ‘Camelot’.

“I’m immensely proud of the team who have worked day and night to make this happen and am so looking forward to us conjuring some joy this summer.

“Come and join us for great theatre, al fresco dining, chilled rosé and the perfect location as the sun sets over the river — what could be more magical? Hopefully, the rain will hold off.”

Tickets cost £100 per table for The Hound of the Baskervilles and £120 for Camelot. Book online at watermill.org.uk or call the box office on 01635 46044.