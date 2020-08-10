Voices of West End at Stonor

MUSICAL theatre performers John Owen-Jones and Earl Carpenter will appear at a new outdoor production at Stonor Park next month.

The former Phantom of the Opera stars, who also appeared together in Les Misérables, will be joined by Kerry Ellis and Katie Hall plus live musicians for Voices of the West End, a live musical theatre show.

Performances will run for three nights from Friday, September 11 (7pm) to Sunday, September 13.

Owen-Jones said: “Everyone knows one of the happiest and most joyful escapes can be a trip to see your favourite musical performed live and we felt a slice of that is exactly what was needed right now — we’ve all had enough of only looking at screens.

“Much has been written about the crisis facing live performers, so we wanted to do something positive in the face of that.”

Three-metre square, roped off picnic pitches will ensure lovers of live performance can again enjoy the combination of piano and cello playing the greatest songs in a safe environment.

The park will be split into three colour-coded sections. The green section is closest to the stage and is priced at £220 (plus booking fee). There are only 36 pitches available at this price.

The yellow section is behind the green section and is priced at £165 (plus booking fee). There are 91 pitches available at this price.

The orange section is behind the yellow section and is priced at £110 (plus booking fee). There are 127 pitches in this section.

Tickets are based on up to four people only exclusively from two households or support bubbles sharing a post and roped pitch that is allocated on arrival.

They should arrive in one car in their designated car park — the colour will be clearly labelled on your ticket and the car parks will be clearly signposted.

Tickets must be shown to an attendant on arrival and displayed on your dashboard. If you do not have a printer, ensure your ticket is visible on your mobile device with the car window closed. You cannot purchase tickets on arrival.

For more information and to book, visit www.atgtickets.com