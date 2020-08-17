No panto this year

Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
FIFTY-ONE new houses could be built on a farmer’s ... [more]
Monday, 17 August 2020
A PANTOMIME that was due to be staged by the South Hill Park Arts Centre in Bracknell has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The theatre’s management and board has said that performances of Cinderella will now take place in 2021.
All current Cinderella ticket holders are being contacted.
17 August 2020
More News:
Developer plans 51 homes in field at edge of village
FIFTY-ONE new houses could be built on a farmer’s ... [more]
Couple to leave pub after seven years for ‘normal’ life
A COUPLE who have run a Goring pub for more than ... [more]
POLL: Have your say