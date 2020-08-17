Monday, 17 August 2020

No panto this year

A PANTOMIME that was due to be staged by the South Hill Park Arts Centre in Bracknell has been postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The theatre’s management and board has said that performances of Cinderella will now take place in 2021.

All current Cinderella ticket holders are being contacted.

