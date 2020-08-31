New acting troupe stage one act comedy

A NEW one act play inspired by the bumbling actors in Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream will be staged tomorrow (Saturday).

The performance at the Weller Centre in Amersham Road, Caversham, will feature characters like Puck and Bottom.

Writer and director Sam Fields said: “This is a group of tradesmen and labourers desperately trying to impress the local aristocracy by putting on a terrible play. It’s full of laughs and silliness.” The cast is drawn from professionals in the area and also features actors from the Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society, Henley Players and Sinodun Players.

“We’ve joined them all up from the different scenes in the original play and Puck links them by singing and being … well, Puckish,” says Sam.

“We also have original music throughout and our composer is a bit of a rock and blues man but also a bluegrass fan so he’s named a dance tune at the end, Mechanical Breakdown."

Saturday will be the premier but the troupe, called the Mechanicals from the original, will then take it to Fringe festivals and schools once restrictions imposed in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic have eased enough.

The troupe hopes to add more works to its repertoire in future. The performance starts at 1pm and lasts for about 35 minutes. Entry is free.