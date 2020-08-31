Free film at cinema

Monday, 31 August 2020

THE cinema at the Corn Exchange in Wallingford is set to re-open on September 26 with a free film screening.

Its management has said the re-opening is subject to what the Government guidelines are nearer the time. The film to be shown will be announced later.

The venue’s theatre is still closed.

For more information, booking information and safety guidelines, visit www.cornexchange.org.uk

