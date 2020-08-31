Free film at cinema

New £35,000 vehicle for emergency responders
RESIDENTS and businesses in Goring helped to ... [more]
Monday, 31 August 2020
THE cinema at the Corn Exchange in Wallingford is set to re-open on September 26 with a free film screening.
Its management has said the re-opening is subject to what the Government guidelines are nearer the time. The film to be shown will be announced later.
The venue’s theatre is still closed.
For more information, booking information and safety guidelines, visit www.cornexchange.org.uk
Art exhibition raises £400 for village hall and school
AN art exhibition raised £405 for good causes. ... [more]
