Outdoor show

AN open-air production of A Seat in the Park will be held on Mill Green in Wargrave next month.

Each of the three performances by Wargrave Theatre Workshop will last 90 minutes, including an interval, and the audience will be limited to 50.

These are on September 19 at 3pm and 5pm and September 20 at 5pm.

This will be a picnic-style event, with people being asked to bring their own chairs and blankets. They will be allocated a designated area to comply with social distancing. Toilet facilities will be available.

For more information, email wargrave.theatre@
gmail.com

