Murder mystery

A RADIO comedy drama about an unsolved murder that rocked Reading in the Twenties concludes today (Friday).

The final episode of the five-part Who Killed Alfred Oliver? airs on BBC Radio Berkshire at 10am but there is a full-length uninterrupted omnibus on Sunday at the same time.

The true story from 1929 finds tobacconist Alfred Oliver bludgeoned to death in his Cross Street store.

On the same day, actor Philip Yale Drew, the star of the box office hit The Monster, is spotted near the scene and becomes the chief suspect, although he was cleared at the inquest.