Theatres stage old classics

THE Theatre Royal Windsor will re-open with a production of Love Letters.

After six months of closure, the theatre will be staging eight performances, running from October 13 to 17, with socially distanced audiences.

The show will star Martin Shaw and Jenny Seagrove as two friends who share a deep bond through writing intimate letters across a lifetime.

The pair last performed together at Windsor’s 2015 live radio adaptation of Brief Encounter.

AR Gurbey’s Love Letters debuted in 1988 and was a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize for drama and went on to be a hit on Broadway.

Seating for the performances are limited due to social distancing. Performances are at 7.30pm Tuesday to Saturday with matinées at 2.30pm on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets cost from £24.

Meanwhile, South Hill Park in Bracknell is bringing back Madagascar — A Musical Adventure in December.

This follows its decision to postpone Cinderella, this year’s pantomime, to 2021.

Based on the family film, the story follows Alex the lion, the king of the urban jungle at New York’s Central Park Zoo.

The show, which features original music and lyrics, opens on December 11. It was last performed at South Hill Park in April 2018 and sold out.

Tickets cost £22 (con £20).