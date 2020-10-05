Monday, 05 October 2020

Young actors

WARGRAVE Theatre Workshop is inviting children to join its youth section.

Sessions have restarted in the Green Room at the Woodclyffe Hostel in Church Street.

A risk assessment has been carried out and procedures are being put in place to make sure it is safe.

For more information, email annroberts189@
btinternet.com

