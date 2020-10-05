Young actors

TWO signs could be put up to remind the public ... [more]
Monday, 05 October 2020
WARGRAVE Theatre Workshop is inviting children to join its youth section.
Sessions have restarted in the Green Room at the Woodclyffe Hostel in Church Street.
A risk assessment has been carried out and procedures are being put in place to make sure it is safe.
For more information, email annroberts189@
btinternet.com
05 October 2020
