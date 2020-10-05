Monday, 05 October 2020

Kenton Theatre shows booked for next year (covid-19 willing)

THE following shows are due to appear at the Kenton next year, subject to the coronavirus rules

Ben Hart: Wonder (as seen on Britain’s Got Talent)

Peter Butterworth & Janet Brown: Their Untold Story

Alison-Jayne School of Dance, Henley and Sonning Common's Decades of Dance

Cyphers Theatre Company’s Great Expectations

The Henley Players’ Saturday, Sunday, Monday

Pam Ayres — Up in the Attic

Blake live in concert

Sean Walsh — Same Again?

Kerry Godliman: BOSH

Henley Amateur Operatic and Dramatic Society’s Shrek the Musical

Reading Operatic Society’s Little Shop of Horrors

Atemis’ Wind in the Willows

Starmaker Theatre Company

Woodley Light Operatic Society’s Sister Act

Shakespeare Schools Festival

