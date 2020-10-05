Concert to celebrate Eighties landmark

NORDEN Farm Centre for the Arts has announced two shows that can either be enjoyed in person or via live-streaming.

Tomorrow night (Saturday) the Maidenhead venue is hosting a concert by a critically acclaimed Dire Straits tribute act.

Dire Streets are celebrating the 35th anniversary of the band’s multi-million-selling 1985 album Brothers in Arms.

The two-hour show starts at 8pm and will include a live performance of the album from start to finish, plus hits from the band’s other studio albums.

Tickets are £19 from www.nordenfarm.org

Then on Thursday, October 22, comedian Mark Watson’s show “How You Can Almost Win” will see him share what he learned from his 2017 appearance on Channel 4’s Celebrity Island with Bear Grylls.

The show, which starts at 8pm, is recommended for ages 14 and up. Tickets are £15 from the Altwood Road venue’s website.