Good start to Kenton for Keeps

THE Kenton for Keeps appeal has raised about £5,000 in the week since it was launced.

The Kenton Theatre in New Street, Henley needs to raise £35,000 to help keep it going after being closed in March due to covid-19.

The target figure is to match a grant provided by Arts Council England’s emergency response fund in May.

Julie Huntington, chairman of the theatre trustees, said: “We are so pleased with the way the public has embraced the fundraising campaign.

“It’s the Kenton for Keeps train and we need to keep going forward.”

Mrs Huntington, of Fair Mile, Henley, hopes to raise the money by Christmas.

Kenton for Keeps was first launched in 2010 to help raise money for the purchase of the freehold of the theatre.

Mike Sterling, a musical theatre actor from Henley, will be hosting a live digital concert tonight (Friday) at 7pm to help raise money.

He will perform songs and anecdotes from West End shows on the theatre’s YouTube channel.

There is currently no date for the theatre to re-open but the venue is undergoing covid-19 assessment.

To make a donation, text “KEEP KENTON” and the amount you wish to give to 70085 or visit kenton

theatre.co.uk/kentonforkeeps