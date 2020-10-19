Playhouse panto off

THIS year’s Robin Hood pantomime at the Oxford Playhouse has been cancelled because of Government restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Louise Chantal and Vanessa Lefrancois, joint directors and chief executives of the playhouse said they have delayed making the final decision “as long as possible” but have no choice but to cancel performances.

They said: “Unfortunately, the covid-19 crisis is not improving enough for us to risk producing the pantomime when we might face a lockdown or new opening restrictions at any time.

“While Robin Hood will not be swashbuckling his way through the forest this year, we are determined that Christmas will still happen at the playhouse, with lots of creative opportunities available online.”

All Robin Hood pantomime ticket holders will be able to credit their booking for next year’s pantomime, donate the ticket cost or receive a full refund.