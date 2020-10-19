Kenton appeal rising

THE Kenton for Keeps appeal has raised more than 10 per cent of its target in two weeks.

The appeal launched by the Kenton Theatre in New Street, Henley, has raised £6,740 towards the £35,000 it aims collect by Christms.

The target is to match a grant provided by Arts Council England’s emergency response fund to help the historic theatre survive. as it has been closed since march due to the coronavirus crisis.

Julie Huntington, chairman of the theatre trustees, said: “We are absolutely delighted and we hope to keep the momentum going with lots of new and exciting fundraising events.”

Mike Sterling, a musical theatre actor from Henley, hosted a live digital concert help raise money.

He performed songs and anecdotes from West End shows on the theatre’s Facebook page.

“It was really good,” said Mrs Huntington.

To make a donation, text “KEEP KENTON” and the amount you wish to give to 70085 or visit kentontheatre.

co.uk/kentonforkeeps