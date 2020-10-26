Save the planet in online adventure

A FREE stay-at-home adventure has been devised by Reading Fringe Festival for children in the half-term school holidays.

Pip & Pearl: Planet Protectors is part-theatre, part-film and part-escape room and is an interactive experience designed for children aged five and above (and their parents).

It is written and directed by Helen Eastman, whose credits include Bicycle Boy and In The Night Garden Live nationally, as well as Alby the Penguin Saves Christmas and The Nutcracker at Reading Rep.

It was created in partnership with Reading’s own Time Trap Escape Rooms. The adventure is captioned and is accompanied by a downloadable activity pack.

Doctors star Miles Yekinni — fresh from West End roles in The Comedy About A Bank Robbery and War Horse and last seen in Reading playing the title role of Ben Hur at The Hexagon—– plays Pip. He is joined by Rebecca Scott, best known for playing the lead role of Elizabeth 1 in the award-winning miniseries Queens, as Pearl.

Music is by Alex Silverman whose compositions have featured in seven Shakespeare’s Globe plays, The Now Show and numerous theatre productions.

Reading Fringe producer Steph Weller said: “After our most accessible and far-reaching festival yet in July we are thrilled to be back with this special commission and especially pleased that families can enjoy it for free, direct to their homes.”

Pip and Pearl: Planet Protectors is a Reading Fringe Festival commission and is being funded by the National Lottery through Arts Council England.

It will be available to play from Monday (October 26) from www.readingfringe

festival.co.uk