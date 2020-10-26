Sleeping explained

A PLAY about sleep during the coronavirus pandemic is being screened online.

Small Hours is a

co-commission between the Oxford Playhouse and If Oxford and follows four people disconnected by coivid-19 and challenged by sleeplessness.

The piece is directed by Yasmin Sidwha and filmed across Europe over two days with scientific advice from the University of Oxford Sleep & Circadian Neuroscience Institute. Small Hours probes the daily pattern of wakefulness and sleep and how it can be disrupted or adjusted.

Performances can be screened nightly via video link until Sunday (October 25) at 7.30pm. A question and answer session follows Sunday’s performance. Ticket cost is a donation of your choosing.

For more information, visit www.oxfordplayhouse

.com