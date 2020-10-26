Monday, 26 October 2020

African memories

A SHOWCASE of music and dance from Zimbabwe is to be screened live from the Norden Farm Centre of the Arts in Maidenhead on Sunday from 7.30pm.

Singer-songwriter Tsungai Tsikirai, who has lived in Maidenhead for the last 17 years, will tell the story of her childhood and is supported by a live band.

She said: “I want to take the opportunity to use the show to introduce my music influences to audiences.

“My culture has a lot to do with my music career, the sound, the overall brand and where I want to take it is influenced by that first sound of the drum I heard back in my grandmother’s hut all those years back.”

Tickets are £12. For more information, visit www.nordenfarm.org

