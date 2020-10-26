New play focuses on online dating

SIMON WILLIAMS has written a new play.

Alone Together is a romantic comedy that is about online dating and an unhappy marriage.

He has been working on the piece during the coronavirus pandemic and has had a reading on Zoom having lined up other actors to fill the parts.

Simon says: “Writing is a way of keeping my hand in and I got all the actors together for a performance on Zoom, which I invited friends to watch. It’s a bit odd when you have a part where you have to be looking in somebody’s eyes and you’re in fact looking at the corner of a screen. Hopefully we will be able to perform it somewhere in the future.”

Simon says the current period is like having “seven Sundays a week”, adding: “Living in the countryside I haven’t found this period hard but I lead quite a solitary life.

“I can see my grandchildren across the field and I am so grateful to have [my wife] Lucy because I couldn’t do this alone. I feel for those who are alone and have found it difficult.”