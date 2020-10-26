Keeping going

‘I needed wheelchair as I was so exhausted from long covid’
THE Kenton for Keeps appeal has raised almost £7,000.
The appeal launched by the Kenton Theatre in New Street, Henley, aims to raise £35,000 by Christmas.
The target is to match a grant provided by Arts Council England’s emergency response fund to help the theatre survive the coronavirus crisis.
To make a donation, text “KEEP KENTON” and the amount to 70085 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk/
26 October 2020
