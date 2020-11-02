Spooky shows and hometown concert

TWO new spooky plays that were filmed at the Kenton Theatre in Henley will be screened online.

The Witching Hour, a tale of spectral revenge, will be screened tomorrow (Saturday) on Halloween while The Night Titanic Sank, which follows three lives that were changed forever by the maritime disaster, will air on November 13.

Both adaptations are performed by the Don’t Go Into the Cellar theatre company and were filmed on stage at the New Street venue by Gary Archer earlier this month.

The performances, written by Jonathan Goodwin, are suitable for children aged 11 and above, or with parental guidance. Both start at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, Rebecca Poole, from Nettlebed, who sings under the moniker Purdy, will be performing an online concert on her official Facebook page.

She will be performing on the Kenton’s stage on November 6 at 8pm alongside Jamie McCredie, a jazz session guitarist and composer.

Together they will be performing their own compositions and covers of their favourite artists as well as some light-hearted jokes.

Rebecca launched her debut album Diamond in the Dust in 2016 on a UK tour supporting Jools Holland and his Rhythm & Blues Orchestra — including a finale show at the Royal Albert Hall.

All three performances are in aid of the theatre’s Kenton for Keeps appeal, which aims to raise £35,000 by Christmas to help it survive the coronavirus pandemic.

Rebecca said: “I probably feel as passionate about saving the arts as I do about saving our future. After all what kind of future would it be without art and music to lift our spirits?

“It saddens me to see the homes of music and theatre going into disrepair and artists losing faith in the craft they have thrown their heart and soul into only to be made to feel like it was a futile or fanciful investment.

“The Kenton Theatre, in the heart of my hometown, is the fourth oldest playhouse in the country and it needs our help to survive.”

Both plays can be watched through the Kenton’s website for £5 while Rebecca’s concert is asking for donations. All proceeds will go to the theatre’s fundraising appeal.