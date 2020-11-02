Theatre seeking new manager

THE Kenton Theatre in Henley is planning to hire a new general manager who will be the sixth to take on the role in about four years.

Julie Huntington, who chairs the theatre’s trustees, wants someone to manage both the New Street venue and the team of volunteers, contractors and employees.

The hiring process will be led by new trustee Alexis Lane, who works for law firm the Head Partnership.

The previous manager, Max Lewendel left in March after just eight months with the theatre saying it was by mutual agreement.

Mr Lewendel had not been at work since the beginning of the year and the Henley Standard revealed that he had been told to leave.

Mrs Huntington said the theatre was looking for someone to take on the role “long-term” and she wanted to end the quick turnover of managers, which began in 2016 when Wendy Bowsher left after 15 years.

Zsuzsi Lindsay then took on the role for four months before leaving to spend more time with her family.

The role was then shared by Paula Price-Davies, then a part-time town council officer, and Tom Ryan, programming director for the Henley Literary Festival.

Mr Ryan stepped down in July 2018 to focus on the festival, which was founded by his mother, Sue.

Ms Price-Davies resigned from the role in May last year when the job was divided into two separate artistic and management roles.

The Henley Standard later revealed that she had been harassed by former box office worker Richard Rule, who sent her a string of unsolicited emails.

The position of artistic manager has since been covered by a contractor.

The theatre has been closed since March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

However, the result of an assessment to see how many guests can safely fit in the 240-seat venue due any day.

Meanwhile, the Kenton for Keeps appeal has now raised almost £7,100.

The appeal aims to raise £35,000 by Christmas to match a grant provided by Arts Council England’s emergency response fund to help the theatre survive the coronavirus pandemic.

To make a donation, text “KEEP KENTON” and the amount to 70085 or visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk/

kentonforkeeps