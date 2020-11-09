New play aims to show the truth about Titanic

A PLAY based on the real life stories from the sinking of the Titanic is being screened from the Kenton Theatre in Henley.

The Night Titanic Sank features the testimony of six passengers and crew whose lives were changed forever by the maritime disaster.

The performance, which airs next Saturday (November 13), sees writer and actor Jonathan Godwin play all the roles, including the narrator.

Jonathan, 48, who runs the Don’t Go Into the Cellar theatre company, says the show will present the stark reality of what happened when the so-called unsinkable ship struck the iceberg.

He said: “The play is based on the true life testimonies of survivors. I did weeks of reading where I wanted to get to the true facts of what happened.

“The disaster has been romanticised with the James Cameron film, so through my research I wanted to get to the real scope, the real horror of what happened. As a theatre group we specialise in Victorian horror and this is the truest horror story of them all.”

Jonathan has chosen a cross-section of people to give a rounded picture of what it was like being on the ship when it began to sink. He will play the following characters:

Archibold Gracie IV, a first class ticket passenger who helped women and children into the lifeboats.

Sir Cosmo Edmund Duff-Gordon, who was said to have knowingly ignored the “women and children first” rule and offered £5 to crew members to row him and his wife away from the ship. Charles Joughin, the chief baker, who was so drunk the alcohol in his bloodstream prevented him from freezing in the water.

Lawrence Beesley, a science teacher, who wrote a successful book about the experience.

A fireman or stoker called FG Harvey, who was feeding the engine at the time the ship began to sink, and Captain FH Lardner, who was tasked with retrieving the corpses from the water.

Jonathan will also play a psychic who talks to each character from beyond the grave.

He said: “I have set it up in a fictional framework where the details are brought to life by a psychic who establishes a rapport with the survivors so he can speak to them. It’s like a séance.

“The play features different social classes, from the millionaires to the crew, as I wanted to write something where people can see the disaster for what it is, from every angle, so they can see what it was like for them.

“Quite often you only get to see the toffs and so I wanted to get the working classes in there as well.

“With Archibold, he died less than a year later and it was probably the experience of being on the Titanic that did for him. We also have a baker who famously didn’t get his hair wet. He was at the highest point of the ship as it went down and he claimed to have just stepped into the water.

“Then there’s Harvey, who was the ship’s stoker. He was in the bowels of the ship when it hit the iceberg.

“Duff-Gordon, who was vilified in the press as the coward of the Titanic, and then there’s a man who had to go back to pick up all the corpses.

“I wanted to cover all the aspects of the tragedy because it actually did happen and it makes it all the more effective.”

Jonathan says many of the characters in the show were afflicted by “survivors’ guilt” following the disaster.

He said: “The way I have written the script and the way I have played them is like them having post-traumatic stress disorder and you tend not to hear about things like that.

“With this show you get to examine the individuals and the way it affected them, from the passengers to the crew members. Harvey was quite bitter about how the crew were left to get through it. When stories were told of the survivors the press was full of the heroic millionaires while the working classes didn’t get a mention.

“Gordon was a broken man afterwards because he was labelled as a coward and ostracised from society. I’ve taken a very no-nonsense approach because at the end of the day more than 1,500 people died, yet it has been given this romantic mythological status which I am hoping to dispel.”

Jonathan was filmed at the New Street venue by Gary Archer earlier this month and the performance makes use of lighting to create a “moody, eerie atmosphere”. The stage is dressed using Titanic posters and newspaper front pages from the time.

The ship sank in the North Atlantic Ocean on April 15, 1912, after striking an iceberg during her maiden voyage from Southampton to New York.

The collision caused the hull plates to buckle inwards along her starboard and, when she broke apart, more than 1,000 people were left on board.

Titanic only had enough lifeboats for about half of those on board.

Jonathan says there were many factors that could have averted the sinking. He said: “With the benefit of hindsight, there were a lot of tiny mishaps that culminated in the disaster.

“There was a fire burning in the hull for days before it sank. There were no binoculars on board that could be used. They had been locked away in a cupboard but no one on board had the key with them.

“There should have also been a lifeboat drill on the day of the tragedy but Captain Smith cancelled it because he wanted to deliver a service. Then there was the ongoing arrogance that they thought it was the unsinkable ship.”

• The Night Titanic Sank starts at 7.30pm and costs £5 to view. It is suitable for children aged 11 and above, or with parental guidance. For more information, visit www.kentontheatre.co.uk